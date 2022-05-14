Ravencoin Price Reaches $0.0264 (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $276.31 million and $22.18 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00011823 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,994.01 or 0.99862717 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.37 or 0.00545459 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.