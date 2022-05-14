Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,572,000 after buying an additional 107,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,119,000 after buying an additional 55,058 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,489,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,940 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $90.43. 1,759,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,512. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.04.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,624 shares of company stock worth $57,651,384. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

