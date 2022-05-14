Rational Advisors LLC Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $803,619,000 after purchasing an additional 216,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,585,000 after purchasing an additional 486,196 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $280,032,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. 3,881,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,171. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.