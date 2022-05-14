Rational Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $168.79. 13,026,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,366,735. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

