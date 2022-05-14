Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $473,288.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,410.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,204,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 946,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

