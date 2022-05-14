Rari Governance Token (RGT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $149,948.00

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $90.88 million and approximately $149,948.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for $7.31 or 0.00024692 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,636.00 or 1.00112477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00104649 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rari Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rari Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rari Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

