Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Rambus has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $210,318.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,560 shares of company stock worth $4,875,798. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,030,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,665,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rambus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rambus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,718,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,597,000 after acquiring an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

