Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.28

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (LON:RMM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.28 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.26). Rambler Metals and Mining shares last traded at GBX 21.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 1,503,218 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £35.01 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.30.
About Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM)
