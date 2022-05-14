Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on METC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $727.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.47 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

