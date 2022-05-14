Rai Reflex Index Market Capitalization Reaches $31.80 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.09 or 0.00010480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,850.17 or 2.09992807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,303,012 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

