Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,184 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

NYSE:BKR opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,348,921 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

