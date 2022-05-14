Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,104 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Prologis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Prologis by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 84,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 104,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 85,096 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.38. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

