Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,722 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Wolfe Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.