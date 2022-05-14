Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,018 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $6,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 41.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACW. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

