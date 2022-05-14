Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,301.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 175,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equitable by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 320,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 181,272 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

