Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 31,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,065,000 after buying an additional 101,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA stock opened at $336.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.44 and a 200-day moving average of $486.07. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $309.00 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

