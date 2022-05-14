Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $166.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.