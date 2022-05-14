Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Green Plains worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

