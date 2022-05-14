Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 39,849 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Whiting Petroleum worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $74,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after buying an additional 218,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 103,008 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.00 million. Analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 23.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

