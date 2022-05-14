Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,027 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,027 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $17.44 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

