RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. 946,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,578. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $144,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

