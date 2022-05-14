RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Up 2.9%

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.30). Approximately 3,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 139,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 37.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

Get RA International Group alerts:

RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)

RA International Group PLC provides construction, integrated facilities management, and supply chain services in demanding and remote areas in Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's construction services comprise paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.