RA International Group (LON:RAI) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI – Get Rating) were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 24.70 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.70 ($0.30). Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 139,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
The stock has a market cap of £41.23 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.10.
RA International Group Company Profile (LON:RAI)
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for RA International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RA International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.