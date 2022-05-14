QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 91,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 68.80% and a negative net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.