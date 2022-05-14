Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.14

Shares of Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 45602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QST. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets cut Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, ATB Capital cut Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.48 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.13 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

