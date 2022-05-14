Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the April 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

QTRHF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quarterhill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

OTCMKTS QTRHF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.87. Quarterhill has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.0098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

