Quaero Capital S.A. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $1,915,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $2,865,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth about $5,250,000.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 351,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,536. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TDCX Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About TDCX (Get Rating)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.