Quaero Capital S.A. Invests $835,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. 18,987,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,955,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

