Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

QUAD traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 247,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,453. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Quad/Graphics Profile (Get Rating)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.