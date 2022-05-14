Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Party City Holdco Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Party City Holdco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.47. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 68.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,626,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,001,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 580.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at $5,543,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

