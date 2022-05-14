Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Merus Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Merus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

MRUS opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Merus has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $695.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 million.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

