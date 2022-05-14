Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Lowered by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35).

Shares of AMTI opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 146.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $1,361,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.