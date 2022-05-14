Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Republic Services, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.15. Republic Services has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Republic Services by 137.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 143.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.