Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

IVC stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Invacare has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 12.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 377,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the third quarter valued at $1,057,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 40.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.