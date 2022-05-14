Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Beauty Health Company Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

Beauty Health stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.73. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

