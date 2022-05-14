PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

PVH stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,306. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

