PUTinCoin Market Cap Tops $1.57 Million (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $10,766.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,436.82 or 1.00218923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00034990 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014660 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000901 BTC.

PUTinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PUTinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

