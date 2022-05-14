Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.43. 4,262,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $33.22.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,797,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

