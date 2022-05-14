Pundi X NEM Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 30.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $660.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00560442 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,814.31 or 2.13160698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00036127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

