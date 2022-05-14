Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:PLSE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 624,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 102,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

