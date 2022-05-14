Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PULM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the period.

Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 6,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,395. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. Research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

