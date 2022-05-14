PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Lifted by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 401.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.55. 1,355,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,065. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

