ProxyNode (PRX) Price Down 56% This Week

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $22,664.37 and $2.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 191,823,708 coins. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

