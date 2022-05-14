Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.91

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.91 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.45 ($0.05). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 4.11 ($0.05), with a volume of 48,434 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £12.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.56.

Get Proteome Sciences alerts:

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.