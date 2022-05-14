Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 43,508 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $95,642,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,063,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,750,000 after buying an additional 2,740,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. 607,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,340,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

