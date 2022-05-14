ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.