Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Prologis stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.38. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

