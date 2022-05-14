Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.47.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.07. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.