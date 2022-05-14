Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after buying an additional 525,248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.59. 2,271,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,223. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

