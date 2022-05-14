Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,809,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.69. 1,749,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

